Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Villas Terraced for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
9
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
21
Limassol
4
Germasogeia
16
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pool and gardens close to a highway, Souni, Cyprus We o…
$445,585
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the sea, in the heart of Lima…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens and terraces, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer villas w…
$864,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
$739,019
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus The r…
$728,199
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas ina quiet area, close to the sea, Pareklisia, Cyprus We offer villas …
$280,877
Leave a request

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go