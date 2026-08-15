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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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Larnaca
70
Oroklini
104
Kiti
27
Aradippou
27
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
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Property types in Larnaca District

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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