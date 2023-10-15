Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
90
Kiti
26
Oroklini
5
Maroni
4
House To archive
Clear all
83 properties total found
5 room house with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 478 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 478 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€4,45M
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 485 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
€2,70M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,20M
House with parking, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
€600,000
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
€5,20M
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€315,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€595,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 682 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
€4,41M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,54M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,42M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,24M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,36M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 732 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,68M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 922 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,78M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,77M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€4,86M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€5,15M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 713 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,35M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 864 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,94M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 721 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,45M
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 162 sq.m. In Larnaca at the construction stage. Th…
€450,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€350,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
€1,20M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 394 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 394 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer mountain views. The prop…
€1,35M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 188 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€470,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 594 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 594 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€2,80M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 354 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 354 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 225 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€850,000

Property types in Larnaca

villas
cottages

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir