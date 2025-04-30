Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
40
Oroklini
75
Aradippou
34
Zygi
21
120 properties total found
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
$333,315
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
A cozy family villa in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very nice and quie…
$354,192
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
A sea front detached furnished house located in Zygi, with private access to beach! The prop…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus We offer v…
$429,283
Cottage 2 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 201 m²
For sale under construction a detached two bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, wit…
$250,247
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Detached modern villa with private swimming pool in Pyla area in Larnaca province for sale. …
$425,031
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
A lovely modern family house in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very nice…
$310,599
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$681,192
3 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
A spectacular beautiful villa in Maroni village for sale. It is a unique residential develop…
$490,420
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale detached villa with 4 bedrooms with private pool, very close to beach in Pervolia a…
$397,785
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$336,871
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale a detached house of three bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, wit…
$268,676
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$350,346
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
A modern design villa with private pool in Dhekelia Road, just 50 meters from the beach for …
$708,384
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
A spectacular modern villa in a big plot in Vergina area for sale. The property has 4 bedroo…
$512,216
3 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A really spacious and spectacular house with big garden for sale in Kiti area, in Larnaca pr…
$365,090
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
A modern family detached villa in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very ni…
$326,947
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$350,942
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
This beachfront luxury property with admirable views and the soothing tranquility of crashin…
$1,66M
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$339,944
3 bedroom house in Alethriko, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A modern family house in Anglisides village for sale! The property is located in a very nice…
$267,006
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Pila - Larnaca district, w…
$250,247
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$250,247
3 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
A modern family 3-bedroom house in Kiti area for sale. The property located in a very nice a…
$370,539
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$270,267
3 bedroom house in Alethriko, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A modern design family house in Anglisides village for sale! The property is located in a ve…
$277,905
House in Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
A tranquility and luxury living in this contemporary 3-bedroom villa in Pascal area in Larna…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
This beautiful property designed to ensure peace of mind next to the sea which is situated i…
$3,42M
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 721 m²
An amazing property which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possibl…
$4,92M
4 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
A very beautiful bungalow in Maroni for sale! The house (315 Sq) is in a very big plot (1.33…
$541,642
