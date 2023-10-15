Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
90
Kiti
26
Oroklini
5
Maroni
4
52 properties total found
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 485 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
€2,70M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
€600,000
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
€5,20M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€595,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 682 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
€4,41M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,54M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,42M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,24M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,36M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 732 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,68M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 922 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,78M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,77M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€4,86M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€5,15M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 713 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,35M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 864 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,94M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 721 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,45M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property …
€625,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 225 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 485 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€2,80M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Features of the project: This spacious villa is located in a quiet area of the village of Em…
€380,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€430,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 146 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€430,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 106 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€772,500
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 225 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€850,000

