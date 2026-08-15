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Villas for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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Larnaca
21
Oroklini
39
Kiti
11
Aradippou
10
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140 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$772,377
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Description of object: SANTA ELENA is a project situated in the cosmopolitan seaside resort …
$656,588
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$858,697
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$987,248
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: Bungalow, Three Bedroom House for Sale in New Marina-Port Area, Larna…
$365,406
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Description of object: Righthome Heights II is an exclusive residential development in the d…
$433,919
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
Luxurious Beachfront 5-Bedroom Villa in Pervolia, Larnaca Just 70m from the sea, this beauti…
$2,11M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
5-Bedroom Villa – Luxury Residence in Oroklini General Description This exceptional 5-bedroo…
$1,71M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Description of object: SANTA ELENA is a project situated in the cosmopolitan seaside resort …
$656,588
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$754,955
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
This elegant 4-bedroom villa presents a refined living experience in the vibrant and rapidly…
$747,777
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 247 m²
Floor 3
Stunning new development, located on the outskirts of the pictureque village of Oroklini, ne…
$696,881
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$858,697
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Small development of 5 unique and cozy semi detached houses in the wonderful area of Kiti in…
$254,077
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Description of object: SANTA ELENA is a project situated in the cosmopolitan seaside resort …
$761,357
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Discover this charming corner semi-detached home in the desirable Livadia area, perfectly po…
$384,070
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
4 bedroom house for sale in the centre of Aradippou, featuring a separate detached smaller u…
$696,881
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers stylish and comfortable living in the sought-after coasta…
$587,947
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
House 8 – Anglisides Gardens, Anglisides House 8 is the largest residence in the Anglisides…
$375,518
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Small development of 5 unique and cozy semi detached houses in the wonderful area of Kiti in…
$324,982
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers stylish and comfortable living in the sought-after coasta…
$645,029
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and well-balanced living in the peaceful vil…
$279,963
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Small development of 5 unique and cozy semi detached houses in the wonderful area of Kiti in…
$235,169
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$673,652
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Spacious 4-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after Oroklini tourist area of Larnaca, just…
$813,028
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to a modern residential complex of 10 beautifully designed homes located in the rapi…
$330,295
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
Description of the site: The Sea Haven complex. . Luxury villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms - a fe…
$890,676
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Spacious 3-Bedroom Villa with Large Verandas in Pervolia, Larnaca Discover comfortable coast…
$910,124
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alethriko, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This spacious house with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in Alitrico offers a modern li…
$605,009
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Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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