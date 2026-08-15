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Bungalows for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming detached three-bedroom bungalow in MeneuThis wonderful detached three-bedroom bunga…
$430,151
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