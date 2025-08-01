Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a 2-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$349,328
5 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
$1,66M
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Konia, Cyprus We offer l…
$1,20M
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
C202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 79 m² Internal + 19 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: 98…
$518,520
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxur…
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer lumin…
$581,434
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$193,593
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity p…
$1,23M
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of sea view villas at 150 meters from the beaches, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer vill…
$2,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to a beach and a highway. Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury vi…
$576,000
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luminous …
$309,736
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
D203 – 2 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 104 m² Internal + 29 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Ar…
$714,405
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer a 1-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$311,120
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou…
$972,679
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a panoramic sea view close to the center of Paphos, Konia, Cyprus …
$673,268
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a 3-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$491,354
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
D202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 78 m² Internal + 19.5 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered A…
$530,042
