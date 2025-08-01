Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
706
Konia
193
Agia Marinouda
34
Koinoteta Times
9
955 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
The property is a modern design 4-bedroom villa for sale, located in the heart of the touris…
$1,05M
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
A prestigious project consisting of four luxurious villas nestled within the secluded reside…
$565,502
5 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
The site sits at a unique location, 330 metres above sea level, and commands panoramic, unob…
$1,83M
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
The property is a modern design 3 bedroom villa for sale, located in the heart of the touris…
$1,20M
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
A charming and modern 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment perfect for permanent living or as a h…
$198,837
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to a beautiful housing project located just 2 kilometers from the sea. It combines t…
$240,120
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Choosing a home in this project will allow you to make the most of all that Konia, Paphos an…
$751,877
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Unique collection of 20 modern villas, beautifully located on a peaceful hill in Geroskipou,…
$694,040
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The most exclusive residential complex located on the outskirts of Paphos town in Geroskipou…
$217,252
2 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
The project comprises 34 detached villas and 26 houses situated around a central green park.…
$411,274
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$268,706
7 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Spacious and appealing open-plan living areas with 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The villas fe…
$2,86M
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Provision for underfloor heating: This means that the property is designed or pre-equipped w…
$445,547
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness where flaming sunsets and turquoise waters blend in pe…
$1,14M
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
This superb ultra-modern 1-bedroom ground floor apartment, completed in 2023, further compri…
$226,971
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Nestled in a prime spot on the hills of Konia, you will find this 8-villa brand new project.…
$1,57M
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$217,252
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
Modern 2 bedroom penthouse for sale near Ayia Marinouda area. Roof garden is including in th…
$320,160
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Introducing a new residential building in the heart of Geroskipou Center, featuring 12 thoug…
$280,140
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This project consists of  3-4 bedroom luxury villas, all completely detached and with high s…
$594,062
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$297,292
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
This beautiful 3-bedroom villa is situated in the peaceful Anavargos area of Paphos, offerin…
$514,092
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The property is situated in the sought after Konia village of Paphos within a few minutes’ d…
$205,817
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Modern 1 bedroom apartment for sale near Ayia Marinouda area. The small complex has apartmen…
$211,534
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
An exclusive collection of 24 beautifully designed units, featuring 1 or 2-bedroom apartment…
$188,666
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
A prestigious project consisting of four luxurious villas nestled within the secluded reside…
$514,543
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Inspired by neoclassical style, the project attracts investors who want to build a warm home…
$1,01M
6 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This beautiful unfinished house is oozing with potential
$1,72M
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An elegantly renovated ground-floor apartment in one of Paphos’ most desirable neighborhoods…
$304,726
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Luxurious, detached villas located in the bustling area of  Geroskipou that is filled with s…
$588,350
English

Property types in East Paphos Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
