Apartments Pool for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
371
Konia
22
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
The two-bedroom apartments at Cypress Park Retirement Village offer generous space, privacy,…
$524,122
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment N101 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.5 m…
$505,552
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | 50 m² internal + 13 m² covered veranda | Total area: 63 m² Private…
$277,416
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
🇬🇧 Apartment N001 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.…
$528,532
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with …
$708,313
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 81.3 m² internal + 17.5 m² covered veranda | Total area: 98.8 m² …
$346,770
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a 2-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$349,328
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
La Reina 1-Bedroom Apartment offers stylish, efficient living in a central location between …
$205,580
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The one-bedroom apartments at Cypress Park Retirement Village are perfect for those who appr…
$410,182
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Studio | 1 Bathroom | 45 m² internal + 14 m² covered veranda | Total area: 59 m² Rooftop po…
$225,400
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment K202 — 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 81.3 m² | Covered veranda: 17.5 m²…
$388,577
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
C202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 79 m² Internal + 19 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: 98…
$518,520
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
D105 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 80 m² Internal + 14 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Are…
$391,771
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
🇬🇧 Apartment O003 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.…
$528,532
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with …
$514,100
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment M001 — 2 bedrooms | 1 bathroom | Covered area: 81.3 m² | Covered veranda: 15.5 m² …
$405,976
Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The studio apartments at Cypress Park Retirement Village offer a perfect blend of comfort, p…
$216,485
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment M003 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.5 m…
$533,568
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 80 m² internal + 17.5 m² covered veranda | Total area: 97.5 m² P…
$346,770
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment L102 — Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment in Cypress Park, Geroskipou, Paphos 2 bedro…
$413,633
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
Studio | 1 Bathroom | 45 m² internal + 14 m² covered veranda | Total area: 59 m² Rooftop po…
$219,621
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 81.3 m² internal + 17.5 m² covered veranda | Total area: 98.8 m² …
$335,211
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
🇬🇧 Apartment N103 — 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 81.3 m² | Covered veranda: 15.5…
$379,164
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 555 m²
Floor 3/3
An excellent investment offer in pathos is an apartment with 3 bedrooms 122+33.5 sq.m. In a …
$458,597
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
O101 Apartment — 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Internal area: 82 m² | Covered veranda: 15.5 m² …
$379,164
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
B103 – 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | 52 m² Internal + 15 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Area:…
$338,691
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
1-room apartment in pathos 55+16   sq.m. In a residential complex at a price of 210,000 euro…
$229,246
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
D203 – 2 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 104 m² Internal + 29 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Ar…
$714,405
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments O102 — 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 77 m² | Covered veranda: 17.5 m² …
$379,164
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 87 m² internal + 25.7 m² covered veranda | Total area: 112.7 m² …
$334,122
