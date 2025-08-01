Apartments Terraced for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment N101 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.5 m…
$505,552
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | 50 m² internal + 13 m² covered veranda | Total area: 63 m² Private…
$277,416
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
$370,067
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
🇬🇧 Apartment N001 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.…
$528,532
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with swimming pools close to the airport, the beach and the center of Geroskipou, …
$296,694
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas and townhouses in a prestigious area, Konia, Paphos, Cyprus We off…
$358,898
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 81.3 m² internal + 17.5 m² covered veranda | Total area: 98.8 m² …
$346,770
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
$1,66M
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus …
$218,460
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer …
$331,874
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Konia, Cyprus We offer l…
$1,20M
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Studio | 1 Bathroom | 45 m² internal + 14 m² covered veranda | Total area: 59 m² Rooftop po…
$225,400
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment K202 — 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 81.3 m² | Covered veranda: 17.5 m²…
$388,577
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
This stylish 1-bedroom apartment in Luma Genesis is perfect for seaside living or investment…
$194,160
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
C202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 79 m² Internal + 19 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: 98…
$518,520
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
$416,160
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxur…
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer lumin…
$581,434
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
D105 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 80 m² Internal + 14 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Are…
$391,771
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$521,517
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury vi…
$918,340
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with gardens, swim…
$521,660
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$193,593
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity p…
$1,23M
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
🇬🇧 Apartment O003 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.…
$528,532
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas in a quiet area, close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Yeroskipos, …
$467,321
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment M001 — 2 bedrooms | 1 bathroom | Covered area: 81.3 m² | Covered veranda: 15.5 m² …
$405,976
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of sea view villas at 150 meters from the beaches, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer vill…
$2,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas near all necessary infrastructure, Konia, Cyprus We offer l…
$570,566
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment M003 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 120.5 m² | Covered veranda: 33.5 m…
$533,568
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

