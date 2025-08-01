Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Cyprus
  East Paphos Municipality
  Residential
  Apartment

Apartments for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
A charming and modern 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment perfect for permanent living or as a h…
$198,837
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to a beautiful housing project located just 2 kilometers from the sea. It combines t…
$240,120
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The most exclusive residential complex located on the outskirts of Paphos town in Geroskipou…
$217,252
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$268,706
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
This superb ultra-modern 1-bedroom ground floor apartment, completed in 2023, further compri…
$226,971
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$217,252
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
Modern 2 bedroom penthouse for sale near Ayia Marinouda area. Roof garden is including in th…
$320,160
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Introducing a new residential building in the heart of Geroskipou Center, featuring 12 thoug…
$280,140
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$297,292
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The property is situated in the sought after Konia village of Paphos within a few minutes’ d…
$205,817
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Modern 1 bedroom apartment for sale near Ayia Marinouda area. The small complex has apartmen…
$211,534
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
An exclusive collection of 24 beautifully designed units, featuring 1 or 2-bedroom apartment…
$188,666
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An elegantly renovated ground-floor apartment in one of Paphos’ most desirable neighborhoods…
$304,726
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
This project consists of just 9 apartments, over three identical floors. Each apartment has …
$217,252
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Introducing a spacious apartment for sale in the vibrant town of Geroskipou, Paphos. This co…
$285,857
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedroom apartment in Geroskoipou
$205,817
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Exclusive residential development in the heart of Geroskipou, Paphos. Designed for contempor…
$314,443
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$308,726
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
This project consists of just 9 apartments, over three identical floors. Each apartment has …
$205,817
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$274,423
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Introducing a new residential building in the heart of Geroskipou Center, featuring 12 thoug…
$274,423
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Set amidst the serene landscapes of Koloni, just minutes from the heart of Paphos, this exce…
$681,297
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Situated in Paphos  this project features 5 luxury two bedroom  unique apartments and 1 thre…
$307,583
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
Modern 2 bedroom penthouse for sale near Ayia Marinouda area. Roof garden is including in th…
$325,877
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to a beautiful housing project located just 2 kilometers from the sea. It combines t…
$251,554
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment for Sale in Kato Paphos The apartment is currently rented out as Airbnb with a tra…
$217,252
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
An exclusive collection of 24 beautifully designed units, featuring 1 or 2-bedroom apartment…
$211,534
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 3
Sea View Apartment for Sale – Yeroskipou Modern apartment in Yeroskipou offering uninterrup…
$320,160
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
The property is a spacious 3-bedroom apartment located in Geroskipou. It's on the second flo…
$240,120
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Fully modernized and renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Geroskipou. A modern façade leads to y…
$319,017
