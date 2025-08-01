Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

21 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
A unique 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse that blends indoor elegance with outdoor comfort. H…
$552,455
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: Modern penthouse project, located in the prestigious area of Geroskipu. This styli…
$409,094
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The Apartment in Lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with contem…
$422,859
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
C202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 79 m² Internal + 19 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: 98…
$518,520
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover the pinnacle of luxury living in our 2 Bedroom Penthouse in Geroskipou, Paphos. Thi…
$325,508
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
The new residential project, that offers luxurious and energy-efficient category ‘A’ apart…
$377,822
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
For sale: This beautiful penthouse in Geroskip offers comfortable accommodation with element…
$369,488
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/3
The brand new residential complex is currently under construction and consists of luxury apa…
$546,098
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
The brand new residential complex, currently under construction, consists of luxury apartmen…
$557,717
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Welcome to new project, where contemporary living meets convenience in a prime location. Lo…
$576,942
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover modern life in this under construction penthouse in Geroskip. Enjoy 86 m2 of elabor…
$522,860
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
The Apartment in Lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with contem…
$521,333
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/2
This is a well-designed unique project consisting of 2 blocks, including 6 (six) modern apar…
$325,335
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3
Modern Residential Development in a Prime Location This new residential project redefines…
$1,23M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to new project, where contemporary living meets convenience in a prime location. Ava…
$490,053
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Welcome to new project, where contemporary living meets convenience in a prime location. Ava…
$682,367
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale according to the plan, a stunning penthouse in the prestigious Geroskipou area is o…
$377,621
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
D202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 78 m² Internal + 19.5 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered A…
$530,042
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with …
$531,237
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
For sale is a modern penthouse located in the popular Geroskipu area. This stylish secondary…
$348,314
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Welcome to new project, where contemporary living meets convenience in a prime location. Lo…
$371,884
