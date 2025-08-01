Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
371
Konia
22
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxur…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in East Paphos Municipality

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go