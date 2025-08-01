Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
15
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
This luxurious studio apartment is located on the 1st and 2nd floors in Geroskipou, Paphos. …
$225,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Atrium — Modern Studio Designed for Comfort, Security, and Smart Living This elegant studio…
$274,252
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The studio apartments at Cypress Park Retirement Village offer a perfect blend of comfort, p…
$216,485
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Geroskipou, Paphos These spacious and stylish 2-bedroom apartment comb…
$347,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Geroskipou, Paphos Located in one of the most desirable suburbs of Pap…
$225,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Geroskipou, Paphos Located in one of the most desirable suburbs of Pap…
$220,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This studio located just minutes from major highways and the international Pafos airport, ou…
$304,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
The elderly village is located in the picturesque coastal village of Gersoskipu, a suburb ea…
$220,763
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Geroskipou, Paphos These spacious and stylish 2-bedroom apartment comb…
$347,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For sale: a modern studio under construction in the popular Geroskipu area. The internal are…
$265,659
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Cypress Park Retirement Village is more than just a place to live; it's a community where yo…
$185,580
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale: A modern studio is under construction in the quiet Geroskipou area. This well-desi…
$220,763
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Introducing ELEMENTS, City Centre, Paphos – Your Oasis in the Heart of Pafos Nestled with…
$210,359
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Geroskipou, Paphos Located in one of the most desirable suburbs of Pap…
$220,118
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go