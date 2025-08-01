Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with …
$708,313
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas and townhouses in a prestigious area, Konia, Paphos, Cyprus We off…
$358,898
5 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
$1,66M
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus …
$218,460
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer …
$331,874
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
This stylish 1-bedroom apartment in Luma Genesis is perfect for seaside living or investment…
$194,160
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxur…
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer lumin…
$581,434
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$521,517
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with gardens, swim…
$521,660
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity p…
$1,23M
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with …
$514,100
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to a beach and a highway. Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury vi…
$576,000
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luminous …
$309,736
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 6
Low-rise residence with a parking, Yeroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spac…
$286,078
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment in pathos 80+17.5   sq.m. In a residential complex at a price of 295,000 eu…
$322,037
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
La Bella 2-Bedroom Apartment offers spacious and stylish living just 2 km from the sea, in t…
$348,344
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 900 meters from the beach, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer two-storey …
$739,019
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a 3-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$491,354
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
A106 – 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | 50.5 m² Internal + 17.5 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: …
$327,210
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
La Bella 1-Bedroom Apartment offers modern coastal living just 2 km from the sea in vibrant …
$239,843
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
A203 – 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | 54 m² Internal + 15 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Area:…
$338,691
