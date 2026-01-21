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Residential complex Time Square 10 - Sihanouk Ville Oceanfront

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
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ID: 36576
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville
  • Address
    វិថីឆ្នេរ​អូរត្រេះ

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    39

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

 

Time Square 10 – Ocean View Living at Otres Beach, Sihanoukville

Time Square 10 is a landmark ocean view condominium development ideally located along the front line of Otres Beach in Sihanoukville. Situated within walking distance to Brown Coffee and next to Queen Hill Resort, the project offers beautiful sea views and direct access to one of Cambodia’s most desirable coastlines.

Developed by one of the most trusted developer in Cambodia, Megakim World Corporation. Time Square 10 spans a total land size of 5,629 sqm and features a single connected structure composed of three ocean-themed towers: Ocean Diamond, Ocean Gold, and Ocean Crystal. The integrated design allows for a unified luxury experience across the entire project, comprising 1,300 residential units with various layouts to suit all lifestyles.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 40.0
Price per m², USD 1,248
Apartment price, USD 49,922

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Video Review of residential complex Time Square 10 - Sihanouk Ville Oceanfront

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Residential complex Time Square 10 - Sihanouk Ville Oceanfront
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Price on request
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