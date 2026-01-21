Residential complex Time Square 10 - Sihanouk Ville Oceanfront

Time Square 10 – Ocean View Living at Otres Beach, Sihanoukville
Time Square 10 is a landmark ocean view condominium development ideally located along the front line of Otres Beach in Sihanoukville. Situated within walking distance to Brown Coffee and next to Queen Hill Resort, the project offers beautiful sea views and direct access to one of Cambodia’s most desirable coastlines.
Developed by one of the most trusted developer in Cambodia, Megakim World Corporation. Time Square 10 spans a total land size of 5,629 sqm and features a single connected structure composed of three ocean-themed towers: Ocean Diamond, Ocean Gold, and Ocean Crystal. The integrated design allows for a unified luxury experience across the entire project, comprising 1,300 residential units with various layouts to suit all lifestyles.