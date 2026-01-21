Apart hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

Apartments at UC88 Wyndham Garden: from USD 128,770 with discount.

UC88 Wyndham Garden — premium apartments with hotel services in the heart of Phnom Penh.

Discover life in the most prestigious area of ​​the Cambodian capital — BKK1. UC88 Wyndham Garden offers premium residences with full service, rated 5* by the international Wyndham chain (9,280+ hotels in 95 countries).

Project delivery: scheduled for Q3 2026.

Key benefits:

Guaranteed income: GRR program

• 6% per annum for 10 years

• 7% per annum for 5 years

• 8% per annum for 3 years

Top location: Street 322, BKK1 district – the center of Phnom Penh's business and cultural life. Within walking distance: Independence Monument, AEON Mall, Norodom Boulevard.

Street 322, BKK1 district – the center of Phnom Penh's business and cultural life. Within walking distance: Independence Monument, AEON Mall, Norodom Boulevard. Wyndham brand: Official management guarantees a stable level of service and profitability.

Official management guarantees a stable level of service and profitability. 5-star service and premium finishes: Franke, Duravit, Hansgrohe, Axent, Aquatiz brands, marble tiles, Low-E double-glazed windows, fully furnished.

Franke, Duravit, Hansgrohe, Axent, Aquatiz brands, marble tiles, Low-E double-glazed windows, fully furnished. Smart technologies: the DOWHAT smart system (room service, delivery robot, smart unit management via app).

the DOWHAT smart system (room service, delivery robot, smart unit management via app). Liquidity: Stable rental demand from expats and international company professionals.

Apartment types:

Studios

44 sq m – 58 sq m

$147,000 – $189,000

Suitable for minimal entry and quick subsequent liquidity.

1 Bedroom

59 sq m – 100 sq m

$176,000 – $288,000

The most versatile format for rental and resale.

2 Bedroom

106 sq m – 116 sq m

$303,000 – $368,000

Premium segment with strong price growth dynamics.

3 Bedroom (Premium)

148 sq m – 193 sq m

$423,000 – $598,000

Rare, spacious layouts – most often purchased for personal residence or long-term investment.

4 Bedroom (Premium)

567 sq m – 628 sq m

$1.98 million – $2.20 million

Unique units, a rare find on the market.

Special Offers:

10% Discount

with Standard Payment Plan:

30% upon signing

20% in 12-month installments

50% upon delivery (Q3 2026)

15% Discount

with Extended Down Payment:

50% upon signing

40% in installments

10% upon delivery (Q3 2026)

Example Calculation for 1 Bedroom (63 sq m):

Discounted Price: 161,778;

Price per sq m: 2,718;

Guaranteed Income: 6% per annum (10,277 per annum / 856 per month);

Total Income over 10 Years: 102,776.

Project Format:

46 floors;

459 units;

Zoning: hotel residence (floors 5–22), infrastructure (floors 23A–25), premium residences (floors 35–45).

5-star amenities:

infinity pool;

spa complex and fitness area;

restaurant and wine room;

function room;

outdoor gardens and lounge areas;

rooftop skybar;

lobby concierge.

Developer: UC Group (30 years of experience, projects The View, Golden One).

Invest in UC88 Wyndham Garden—a combination of a prestigious location, international service, and guaranteed returns in Phnom Penh's most promising district!

Call or email us now—we'll help you find the perfect apartment and discuss the purchase terms in more detail!

We also offer a wide selection of investment properties in the Maldives, Türkiye, Batumi, Zanzibar, Thailand, and Bali, managed by hotel operators Radisson & Windham!