Apartment in a new building Time Square 10 Ocean View

Time Square 10 Ocean View — Flagship Coastal Investment Project in Sihanoukville 🌊🏙
Time Square 10 Ocean View is a flagship residential development located in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, just 300 meters from Otres Beach.
The project combines modern design, premium location, and strong investment potential, offering a coastal lifestyle with panoramic views.
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🏡 About the Project
The development offers a range of unit types:
• 1-bedroom (~50 sqm)
• 3-bedroom units (up to 140 sqm)
• spacious 4-bedroom duplexes (~200 sqm)
Key features:
🌊 sea & city views
🏙 high-floor units
📐 functional layouts
🌬 optimal orientation (reduced heat exposure)
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📍 Location — Sihanoukville (Otres Beach)
Prime location with excellent connectivity:
🏖 300 m to Otres Beach
🏙 5–7 minutes to city center
✈ 20 minutes to international airport
🚢 20 minutes to island terminal
🌴 15 minutes to Bay of Lights
Additional access:
🚗 ~2.5 hours to Phnom Penh (expressway)
✈ ~40 minutes to Siem Reap (Angkor Wat)
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💼 Investment Highlights
Sihanoukville is rapidly developing as:
📦 a strategic logistics hub (RCEP)
🏢 a center with multiple SEZs (special economic zones)
🎰 a licensed casino destination (often compared to Macau)
This creates:
📈 strong capital growth potential
🏨 high rental demand
💰 attractive ROI opportunities
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🔥 Special Offers
Up to 14% discount on selected units
📌 3BR units (140 sqm, Diamond Tower):
limited availability with panoramic views and reduced price per sqm
📌 1-bedroom (50 sqm):
• price reduced from $81,313 to $73,181
• high floor + sea view
• highly liquid unit type
📌 4-bedroom duplex (200 sqm):
• price: $311,850 (after 10% discount)
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💳 Payment Plan
• reservation: $500
• 20% down payment
• 40% installment over 40 months
• 40% on completion or developer financing up to 10 years (10%)
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Time Square 10 Ocean View offers a powerful combination of coastal lifestyle, status, and high-yield investment potential in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets. 🌊✨