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Apartment in a new building Time Square 10 Ocean View

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$73,181
VAT
;
12
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ID: 35118
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    32

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Time Square 10 Ocean View — Flagship Coastal Investment Project in Sihanoukville 🌊🏙

Time Square 10 Ocean View is a flagship residential development located in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, just 300 meters from Otres Beach.

The project combines modern design, premium location, and strong investment potential, offering a coastal lifestyle with panoramic views.

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🏡 About the Project

The development offers a range of unit types:

• 1-bedroom (~50 sqm)
• 3-bedroom units (up to 140 sqm)
• spacious 4-bedroom duplexes (~200 sqm)

Key features:

🌊 sea & city views
🏙 high-floor units
📐 functional layouts
🌬 optimal orientation (reduced heat exposure)

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📍 Location — Sihanoukville (Otres Beach)

Prime location with excellent connectivity:

🏖 300 m to Otres Beach
🏙 5–7 minutes to city center
✈ 20 minutes to international airport
🚢 20 minutes to island terminal
🌴 15 minutes to Bay of Lights

Additional access:

🚗 ~2.5 hours to Phnom Penh (expressway)
✈ ~40 minutes to Siem Reap (Angkor Wat)

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💼 Investment Highlights

Sihanoukville is rapidly developing as:

📦 a strategic logistics hub (RCEP)
🏢 a center with multiple SEZs (special economic zones)
🎰 a licensed casino destination (often compared to Macau)

This creates:

📈 strong capital growth potential
🏨 high rental demand
💰 attractive ROI opportunities

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🔥 Special Offers

Up to 14% discount on selected units

📌 3BR units (140 sqm, Diamond Tower):
limited availability with panoramic views and reduced price per sqm

📌 1-bedroom (50 sqm):
• price reduced from $81,313 to $73,181
• high floor + sea view
• highly liquid unit type

📌 4-bedroom duplex (200 sqm):
• price: $311,850 (after 10% discount)

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💳 Payment Plan

• reservation: $500
• 20% down payment
• 40% installment over 40 months
• 40% on completion or developer financing up to 10 years (10%)

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Time Square 10 Ocean View offers a powerful combination of coastal lifestyle, status, and high-yield investment potential in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets. 🌊✨

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

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Apartment in a new building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
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VAT
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