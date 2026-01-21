Apartment in a new building Time Square 10 Ocean View

Time Square 10 Ocean View — Flagship Coastal Investment Project in Sihanoukville 🌊🏙

Time Square 10 Ocean View is a flagship residential development located in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, just 300 meters from Otres Beach.

The project combines modern design, premium location, and strong investment potential, offering a coastal lifestyle with panoramic views.

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🏡 About the Project

The development offers a range of unit types:

• 1-bedroom (~50 sqm)

• 3-bedroom units (up to 140 sqm)

• spacious 4-bedroom duplexes (~200 sqm)

Key features:

🌊 sea & city views

🏙 high-floor units

📐 functional layouts

🌬 optimal orientation (reduced heat exposure)

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📍 Location — Sihanoukville (Otres Beach)

Prime location with excellent connectivity:

🏖 300 m to Otres Beach

🏙 5–7 minutes to city center

✈ 20 minutes to international airport

🚢 20 minutes to island terminal

🌴 15 minutes to Bay of Lights

Additional access:

🚗 ~2.5 hours to Phnom Penh (expressway)

✈ ~40 minutes to Siem Reap (Angkor Wat)

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💼 Investment Highlights

Sihanoukville is rapidly developing as:

📦 a strategic logistics hub (RCEP)

🏢 a center with multiple SEZs (special economic zones)

🎰 a licensed casino destination (often compared to Macau)

This creates:

📈 strong capital growth potential

🏨 high rental demand

💰 attractive ROI opportunities

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🔥 Special Offers

Up to 14% discount on selected units

📌 3BR units (140 sqm, Diamond Tower):

limited availability with panoramic views and reduced price per sqm

📌 1-bedroom (50 sqm):

• price reduced from $81,313 to $73,181

• high floor + sea view

• highly liquid unit type

📌 4-bedroom duplex (200 sqm):

• price: $311,850 (after 10% discount)

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💳 Payment Plan

• reservation: $500

• 20% down payment

• 40% installment over 40 months

• 40% on completion or developer financing up to 10 years (10%)

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Time Square 10 Ocean View offers a powerful combination of coastal lifestyle, status, and high-yield investment potential in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets. 🌊✨