Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila

🌊 A rare opportunity by the sea: when locations end faster than decisions are made
🌊 Sea View • Object with guaranteed income • Delay 0%
A rare opportunity by the sea: when locations end faster than decisions are made
Investment apartment in the center of Sihanoukville.
Fully ready format for passive income in dollars.
---------
🏡 Affordable apartment options
Studio
• Area: 44.7 m2
• Cost: 65,480 USD
1 bedroom
• Area: 89.6 m2
• Cost: 134,475 USD
2 bedrooms
• Area: 90.7 m2
• Price: 136,175 USD
3 bedrooms
• Area: 133.9 m2
• Cost: 208,790 USD
---------
🎁 The price already includes:
✔ Complete set of furniture
✔ Household appliances
✔ Full readiness for accommodation and rent
No additional investment after purchase.
---------
📈 Guaranteed yield
💎 8% per annum for 3 years
• Income is fixed in the contract
• Payments to the owner - monthly
• Fully passive ownership format
During the guarantee period:
There are no service charges
No contributions to the contingency fund
No management fees
---------
💳 Payment plan (instalments 0%)
• 2000 USD – reservation
• 20% – down payment
• Remainder - installments up to 40 months
• Payment quarterly
0% per annum
A flexible schedule is possible.
---------
🏢 About the project
Modern residential complex of premium level:
Infinity Pool on the roof
Sky lounge with sea views
Fitness zones
Spa/wellness
coworking
Mini-market
Parking
Security and reception 24/7
---------
📍 Location: Center of Sihanoukville
✔ 5 minutes to the beach
✔ Proximity to the international airport
✔ Shops, restaurants, banks
✔ International schools
✔ The highest demand for rent in the city
---------
🤝 Support of the turnkey transaction
• Work directly on the prices of the developer
• Legal support
• Safe calculations
• Support after purchase
• Help with the rental strategy
---------
👨💼 Consultation with an expert from Cambodia
Analysis of profitability, risks and investment strategy.
🚩 Relevance of price and availability specify when applying
📩 Write to receive:
✔ Planning
✔ Presentation of the project
✔ Financial parameters
✔ Selection of the optimal unit