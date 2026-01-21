Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila

🌊 A rare opportunity by the sea: when locations end faster than decisions are made

🌊 Sea View • Object with guaranteed income • Delay 0%

Investment apartment in the center of Sihanoukville.

Fully ready format for passive income in dollars.

---------

🏡 Affordable apartment options

Studio

• Area: 44.7 m2

• Cost: 65,480 USD

1 bedroom

• Area: 89.6 m2

• Cost: 134,475 USD

2 bedrooms

• Area: 90.7 m2

• Price: 136,175 USD

3 bedrooms

• Area: 133.9 m2

• Cost: 208,790 USD

---------

🎁 The price already includes:

✔ Complete set of furniture

✔ Household appliances

✔ Full readiness for accommodation and rent

No additional investment after purchase.

---------

📈 Guaranteed yield

💎 8% per annum for 3 years

• Income is fixed in the contract

• Payments to the owner - monthly

• Fully passive ownership format

During the guarantee period:

There are no service charges

No contributions to the contingency fund

No management fees

---------

💳 Payment plan (instalments 0%)

• 2000 USD – reservation

• 20% – down payment

• Remainder - installments up to 40 months

• Payment quarterly

0% per annum

A flexible schedule is possible.

---------

🏢 About the project

Modern residential complex of premium level:

Infinity Pool on the roof

Sky lounge with sea views

Fitness zones

Spa/wellness

coworking

Mini-market

Parking

Security and reception 24/7

---------

📍 Location: Center of Sihanoukville

✔ 5 minutes to the beach

✔ Proximity to the international airport

✔ Shops, restaurants, banks

✔ International schools

✔ The highest demand for rent in the city

---------

🤝 Support of the turnkey transaction

• Work directly on the prices of the developer

• Legal support

• Safe calculations

• Support after purchase

• Help with the rental strategy

---------

👨‍💼 Consultation with an expert from Cambodia

Analysis of profitability, risks and investment strategy.

🚩 Relevance of price and availability specify when applying

📩 Write to receive:

✔ Planning

✔ Presentation of the project

✔ Financial parameters

✔ Selection of the optimal unit