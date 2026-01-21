  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila

Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
$65,480
ID: 33376
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    24

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌊 A rare opportunity by the sea: when locations end faster than decisions are made

🌊 Sea View • Object with guaranteed income • Delay 0%

A rare opportunity by the sea: when locations end faster than decisions are made

Investment apartment in the center of Sihanoukville.
Fully ready format for passive income in dollars.

---------

🏡 Affordable apartment options

Studio
• Area: 44.7 m2
• Cost: 65,480 USD

1 bedroom
• Area: 89.6 m2
• Cost: 134,475 USD

2 bedrooms
• Area: 90.7 m2
• Price: 136,175 USD

3 bedrooms
• Area: 133.9 m2
• Cost: 208,790 USD

---------

🎁 The price already includes:

✔ Complete set of furniture
✔ Household appliances
✔ Full readiness for accommodation and rent

No additional investment after purchase.

---------

📈 Guaranteed yield

💎 8% per annum for 3 years

• Income is fixed in the contract
• Payments to the owner - monthly
• Fully passive ownership format

During the guarantee period:

There are no service charges
No contributions to the contingency fund
No management fees

---------

💳 Payment plan (instalments 0%)

• 2000 USD – reservation
• 20% – down payment
• Remainder - installments up to 40 months
• Payment quarterly
0% per annum

A flexible schedule is possible.

---------

🏢 About the project

Modern residential complex of premium level:

Infinity Pool on the roof
Sky lounge with sea views
Fitness zones
Spa/wellness
coworking
Mini-market
Parking
Security and reception 24/7

---------

📍 Location: Center of Sihanoukville

✔ 5 minutes to the beach
✔ Proximity to the international airport
✔ Shops, restaurants, banks
✔ International schools
✔ The highest demand for rent in the city

---------

🤝 Support of the turnkey transaction

• Work directly on the prices of the developer
• Legal support
• Safe calculations
• Support after purchase
• Help with the rental strategy

---------

👨‍💼 Consultation with an expert from Cambodia

Analysis of profitability, risks and investment strategy.

🚩 Relevance of price and availability specify when applying

📩 Write to receive:

✔ Planning
✔ Presentation of the project
✔ Financial parameters
✔ Selection of the optimal unit

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

