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As Cambodia’s number one real estate portal since 2009, Realestate.com.kh is the leading source for properties and one of the best platforms for brands to advertise their real estate-related services.
With a team of more than 90 professionals, we provide complete support through our dedicated investment advisory team, rental team, legal team, property management division, and large in-house marketing team. We assist both local and international clients throughout the entire purchasing process, including fully remote transactions and documentation support.
Whether you are looking to buy, invest, rent, advertise, or partner with us, our experienced team is here to help make the process smooth, secure, and efficient.
At Realestate.com.kh, we provide complete real estate solutions for both local and international clients. As Cambodia’s number one real estate portal since 2009, we are committed to helping buyers, investors, landlords, developers, and partners navigate the Cambodian property market with confidence.
With more than 90 experienced team members, our company offers full support across every stage of the real estate journey. Our dedicated investment advisory team assists clients in identifying the best opportunities through market insights, project comparisons, and personalized investment guidance. We also provide property sales services for condominiums, villas, land, office spaces, and commercial properties throughout Cambodia.
Our rental team supports both landlords and tenants with long-term and short-term rental solutions, while our legal support team assists with contracts, ownership transfer guidance, documentation, and transaction procedures. International buyers can complete purchases remotely with full assistance from our team, including online consultations, digital documentation, and transaction coordination.
In addition, we provide professional property management services to help owners maintain and maximize the value of their properties through tenant management, maintenance coordination, and operational support.
As a leading real estate platform, we also offer strong marketing and advertising solutions for developers, agencies, and real estate-related brands. Our in-house marketing team provides project promotion, branding support, social media campaigns, and featured advertising opportunities to maximize visibility in the Cambodian market.
We also assist clients during the final handover stage, including unit inspections, defect checking, key collection, and furniture installation coordination. For overseas buyers, our team can fully manage the handover and setup process remotely, making property ownership in Cambodia smooth, secure, and convenient.
Whether you are looking to buy, invest, rent, advertise, or partner with us, our experienced team is ready to provide professional support every step of the way.