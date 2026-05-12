About the agency

Contact us if you need help finding our office or if you would like to discuss advertising and partnership opportunities with Realestate.com.kh.

As Cambodia’s number one real estate portal since 2009, Realestate.com.kh is the leading source for properties and one of the best platforms for brands to advertise their real estate-related services.

With a team of more than 90 professionals, we provide complete support through our dedicated investment advisory team, rental team, legal team, property management division, and large in-house marketing team. We assist both local and international clients throughout the entire purchasing process, including fully remote transactions and documentation support.

Whether you are looking to buy, invest, rent, advertise, or partner with us, our experienced team is here to help make the process smooth, secure, and efficient.