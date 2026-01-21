Residential complex Time Square 9 (The Gatsby Residence) - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

Time Square 9 (The Gatsby Residence) - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
1+1 apartments in Time Square 9 (TS 9): from USD 88,000 with a 10% discount.
Time Square 9 (The Gatsby Residence) in Phnom Penh: luxurious apartments in the Great Gatsby style – an investment in the future!
Discover a new era of luxury in the capital of Cambodia! In the prestigious BKK1 district, sales of apartments have begun in the Time Square 9 skyscraper – a project inspired by the aesthetics of The Great Gatsby. This is the ninth project from market leader Megakim World Corp., which will set a new standard of living in Phnom Penh.
Why is Time Square 9 (TS 9) a unique opportunity?
Reliable developer: Megakim World Corp. Recognized as the best condominium developer in Cambodia in 2024.
Prestigious location: BKK1 district—the diplomatic and business center of Phnom Penh.
Profitable investment: expected rental yield of 8-10% per annum.
Pre-sale conditions: interest-free installments and attractive starting prices.
Foreign ownership: Freehold (full ownership) based on strata title.
Ideal location: everything is close by
Time Square 9 is located at St. 278
BKK1 is Phnom Penh's most prestigious district, home to:
Unique "Gatsby Era" concept
The project is inspired by the aesthetics of the novel and film "The Great Gatsby." The Art Deco architecture and interiors will transport you to the luxury and glamour of the 1920s.
Project Features
Luxurious infrastructure and services
Enjoy premium living without leaving the complex:
Investment conditions (Pre-Sale)
Don't miss your chance to enter the project early Stages:
Who is Time Square 9 (TS 9) suitable for?
Book your apartment at Time Square 9 (TS 9) now!
The number of apartments is limited—the best lots are snapped up first. Become the owner of an Art Deco apartment in the heart of Phnom Penh!
What you get:
Call us now or email us – we'll answer all your questions, provide a detailed price list, and help you reserve your apartment on the most favorable terms!
We also offer a wide selection of investment properties in the Maldives, Turkey, Batumi, Zanzibar, Thailand, and Bali, managed by hotel operators Radisson & Windham!