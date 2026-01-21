Residential complex Time Square 9 (The Gatsby Residence) - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

Time Square 9 (The Gatsby Residence) - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

1+1 apartments in Time Square 9 (TS 9): from USD 88,000 with a 10% discount.

Time Square 9 (The Gatsby Residence) in Phnom Penh: luxurious apartments in the Great Gatsby style – an investment in the future!

Discover a new era of luxury in the capital of Cambodia! In the prestigious BKK1 district, sales of apartments have begun in the Time Square 9 skyscraper – a project inspired by the aesthetics of The Great Gatsby. This is the ninth project from market leader Megakim World Corp., which will set a new standard of living in Phnom Penh.

Why is Time Square 9 (TS 9) a unique opportunity?

Reliable developer: Megakim World Corp. Recognized as the best condominium developer in Cambodia in 2024.

Prestigious location: BKK1 district—the diplomatic and business center of Phnom Penh.

Profitable investment: expected rental yield of 8-10% per annum.

Pre-sale conditions: interest-free installments and attractive starting prices.

Foreign ownership: Freehold (full ownership) based on strata title.

Ideal location: everything is close by

Time Square 9 is located at St. 278

BKK1 is Phnom Penh's most prestigious district, home to:

Embassies

Top restaurants and boutiques

International schools

Business centers

Unique "Gatsby Era" concept

The project is inspired by the aesthetics of the novel and film "The Great Gatsby." The Art Deco architecture and interiors will transport you to the luxury and glamour of the 1920s.

Project Features

Height: 39 floors

39 floors Number of apartments: 600

600 Apartment types: 1 to 4 bedrooms

1 to 4 bedrooms Area: 60 m2 to 190 m2

60 m2 to 190 m2 Construction start: Summer 2026

Summer 2026 Completion date: Estimated 2029

Luxurious infrastructure and services

Enjoy premium living without leaving the complex:

Rooftop: Panoramic pool and sky bar with city views

Panoramic pool and sky bar with city views Wellness area: Modern fitness center and spa

Modern fitness center and spa For the whole family: Children's playgrounds and relaxation areas

Children's playgrounds and relaxation areas Work and play: Coworking space and home theater

Coworking space and home theater Premium service: Professional five-star management company

Investment conditions (Pre-Sale)

Don't miss your chance to enter the project early Stages:

Price: from USD 1,500 per m² at launch

from USD 1,500 per m² at launch Down payment: 20%

20% The balance is payable over 4 years in semi-annual installments (6% of the balance)

Who is Time Square 9 (TS 9) suitable for?

Investors: High rental yields (8-10% per annum) and capitalization growth by the time of delivery

High rental yields (8-10% per annum) and capitalization growth by the time of delivery Businessmen: Prestigious residential properties close to business centers and international schools

Prestigious residential properties close to business centers and international schools Those planning a relocation: Opportunity to acquire full ownership (Freehold) and live in Phnom Penh's most prestigious district

Opportunity to acquire full ownership (Freehold) and live in Phnom Penh's most prestigious district Luxury lovers: The Great Gatsby atmosphere, Art Deco style, and premium service.

Book your apartment at Time Square 9 (TS 9) now!

The number of apartments is limited—the best lots are snapped up first. Become the owner of an Art Deco apartment in the heart of Phnom Penh!

What you get:

A high-yield investment

Premium housing from a reliable developer

Location in the prestigious BKK1 district

Five-star hotel facilities

Opportunity to own property in Cambodia outright

Call us now or email us – we'll answer all your questions, provide a detailed price list, and help you reserve your apartment on the most favorable terms!

We also offer a wide selection of investment properties in the Maldives, Turkey, Batumi, Zanzibar, Thailand, and Bali, managed by hotel operators Radisson & Windham!