Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden

Diamond Bay Garden is a mixed-used development that offers a private enclave of luxury contemporary residences with the concept of “Pearl of Phnom Penh” and where panoramic views over the three rivers—Mekong, Tonle Sap, and Bassac, as well as the views of Phnom Penh define a style of waterfront living that embraces both elegance and natural beauty. The striking three towers of glass, stone and stainless steel stand on Diamond Island boasting 39 floors each that will surely deliver an exciting concept in downtown exquisite living which includes world-class development, modern technology, rich finishes, and an urban connection that takes both city and coastal living to their ultimate expressions. Diamond Bay Garden is defined to most of the world by the broad-stroke brilliance of its design. To live in one of its well-appointed luxurious riverfront residences, however, is to discover a wealth of more personal delights, revealed through the countless fine details designed to enhance every aspect of life on the riverfront Enjoy the building amenities, property spaces and services of Diamond Bay Garden that will surely elevate the kind of living you truly deserve. · Boutique lobby with state-of-the-art security and concierge · Resort-style swimming pool and pool deck · World-class, state-of-the-art fitness and yoga center · Sky Garden with lush, tropical landscaping design · Sky Bar with panoramic views of the city · Sky Bridge that connects all three towers · Kid’s Playground · Two level basement parking across the complex · Housekeeping services.