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  4. Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden

Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden

Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
from
$130,000
;
11
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ID: 35417
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 208
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Chamkar Mon
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Trabaek

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Diamond Bay Garden is a mixed-used development that offers a private enclave of luxury contemporary residences with the concept of “Pearl of Phnom Penh” and where panoramic views over the three rivers—Mekong, Tonle Sap, and Bassac, as well as the views of Phnom Penh define a style of waterfront living that embraces both elegance and natural beauty. The striking three towers of glass, stone and stainless steel stand on Diamond Island boasting 39 floors each that will surely deliver an exciting concept in downtown exquisite living which includes world-class development, modern technology, rich finishes, and an urban connection that takes both city and coastal living to their ultimate expressions. Diamond Bay Garden is defined to most of the world by the broad-stroke brilliance of its design. To live in one of its well-appointed luxurious riverfront residences, however, is to discover a wealth of more personal delights, revealed through the countless fine details designed to enhance every aspect of life on the riverfront Enjoy the building amenities, property spaces and services of Diamond Bay Garden that will surely elevate the kind of living you truly deserve. · Boutique lobby with state-of-the-art security and concierge · Resort-style swimming pool and pool deck · World-class, state-of-the-art fitness and yoga center · Sky Garden with lush, tropical landscaping design · Sky Bar with panoramic views of the city · Sky Bridge that connects all three towers · Kid’s Playground · Two level basement parking across the complex · Housekeeping services.

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia

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Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
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$130,000
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Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Batheay, Cambodia
from
$57,155
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 39
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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