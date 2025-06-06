  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia

New buildings for sale in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
1
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
1
Preah Sihanouk Municipality
1
Sihanoukville
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 40
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 39
One of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, technology and profitable…
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go