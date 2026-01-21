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Apartment in a new building LE CONDE

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$148,636
VAT
;
7
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ID: 35231
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy
  • Address
    Street 352, 31

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    45

About the complex

LE CONDE — The First Smart Luxury Condominium in BKK1, Phnom Penh 🏙✨

LE CONDE is a premium residential development located in the prestigious BKK1 district of Phnom Penh, combining smart technology, modern architecture, and strong investment potential.

It is the first condominium in the city featuring integrated Xiaomi smart home systems, setting a new standard for urban living.

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🏡 About the Project

LE CONDE offers a range of modern units:

• studios
• 1-bedroom
• 2-bedroom
• 3-bedroom

Each apartment includes smart features:

📱 climate control
💡 lighting systems
⚡ energy-saving solutions

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The project features multi-level lifestyle infrastructure:

🚗 6 floors of parking
🎯 5 levels of leisure & social spaces

🏊 swimming pool
🍸 sky bar
🏋️ fitness center
🏃 250 m running track
👶 800 sqm children’s playground

Designed for comfort, activity, and lifestyle living.

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📍 Location — BKK1

BKK1 is Phnom Penh’s prime business and diplomatic hub:

🏛 29 embassies
🏦 banking & financial sector
🏢 international companies
🍽 restaurants & lifestyle venues

The area offers high rental demand and limited residential supply.

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💼 Investment Highlights

LE CONDE is a strong investment opportunity:

📉 starting from $2,262/sqm
📈 potential growth up to $6,000–9,000/sqm
💰 rental income: $800–2,700/month

Strategies:

Buy – Rent – Sell (3–5 years)
ROI: 300%–550%

Passive income strategy
GRR: 24% over 3 years (~8% annually)
Total return: 228%–342% (3–5 years)

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💳 Payment Options

Option 1 (100% payment):

• 5% reservation
• 95% on contract
• discounts up to ~20%+

Option 2 (12-month installment):

• 5% reservation
• 35% on contract
• 60% installment

📌 Additional benefits:

✔ keys at 40% payment + GRR
✔ 3-year rental return (~18%) with full payment

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LE CONDE represents a perfect blend of technology, prestige, and high-yield investment in the heart of Phnom Penh. ✨

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia

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Apartment in a new building LE CONDE
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$148,636
VAT
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