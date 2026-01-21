Apartment in a new building LE CONDE

LE CONDE — The First Smart Luxury Condominium in BKK1, Phnom Penh 🏙✨
LE CONDE is a premium residential development located in the prestigious BKK1 district of Phnom Penh, combining smart technology, modern architecture, and strong investment potential.
It is the first condominium in the city featuring integrated Xiaomi smart home systems, setting a new standard for urban living.
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🏡 About the Project
LE CONDE offers a range of modern units:
• studios
• 1-bedroom
• 2-bedroom
• 3-bedroom
Each apartment includes smart features:
📱 climate control
💡 lighting systems
⚡ energy-saving solutions
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🌴 Facilities & Amenities
The project features multi-level lifestyle infrastructure:
🚗 6 floors of parking
🎯 5 levels of leisure & social spaces
🏊 swimming pool
🍸 sky bar
🏋️ fitness center
🏃 250 m running track
👶 800 sqm children’s playground
Designed for comfort, activity, and lifestyle living.
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📍 Location — BKK1
BKK1 is Phnom Penh’s prime business and diplomatic hub:
🏛 29 embassies
🏦 banking & financial sector
🏢 international companies
🍽 restaurants & lifestyle venues
The area offers high rental demand and limited residential supply.
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💼 Investment Highlights
LE CONDE is a strong investment opportunity:
📉 starting from $2,262/sqm
📈 potential growth up to $6,000–9,000/sqm
💰 rental income: $800–2,700/month
Strategies:
✔ Buy – Rent – Sell (3–5 years)
ROI: 300%–550%
✔ Passive income strategy
GRR: 24% over 3 years (~8% annually)
Total return: 228%–342% (3–5 years)
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💳 Payment Options
Option 1 (100% payment):
• 5% reservation
• 95% on contract
• discounts up to ~20%+
Option 2 (12-month installment):
• 5% reservation
• 35% on contract
• 60% installment
📌 Additional benefits:
✔ keys at 40% payment + GRR
✔ 3-year rental return (~18%) with full payment
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LE CONDE represents a perfect blend of technology, prestige, and high-yield investment in the heart of Phnom Penh. ✨