  2. Cambodia
  Residential complex Time Square 9

Residential complex Time Square 9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$102,600
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
ID: 33099
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    35

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🌆 Time Square 9 Premium Apartments in the Centre of Phnom Penh – Start of Sales Soon

One of the most anticipated projects in the prestigious BKK1 district

💎 Rare opportunity to enter the project early

📈 High investment potential

📍 Location 1 in the capital of Cambodia

🌍 Suitable for foreigners – clear and transparent model of purchase

⚠️ Sales will start soon. There is a pre-booking (pre-booking) now.

🔥 Key Benefits for the Buyer

✅ Entrance price from $ 1,800 / m2 in the heart of the city

✅ Prestigious district BKK1 - consistently high demand for rent

✅ New architectural project of premium class

✅ Suitable for living, renting and reselling

✅ Early Stage – Best Plans and Conditions

🏡 Suggestions for apartments (reference points)

🔹 1 bedroom Square: from ~57 m2

🔹 2 bedrooms Area: from ~75-90 m2

🔹 3-4 bedrooms / family residences Square enlarged format Price: individually, depending on floor and view

🏙 About the project

• Modern high-rise residential complex

• Architectural concept with elegant character

• Panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts

• Premium Public Spaces

• High standards of construction and management

Infrastructure:

Rooftop-pool with panoramic views

- Sky-lounge / lounge areas

Fitness and Wellness Spaces

- Round-the-clock security and service

- Rest areas for residents

📍 Location - BKK1 area

BKK1 is Phnom Penh’s most prestigious and sought-after district:

• Embassies and international organizations

• Restaurants, cafes, boutiques

• offices, business centres

• International schools and services

• Convenient transport accessibility

📈 It is here that the most liquid rental market in the city is formed.

💼 Investment potential

• Central location with limited supply

• High demand from expats and businesses

• Prospects for value growth during the construction phase

• Suitable for long-term and short-term rentals

🤝 Support is included in the cost of the object:

✔ Selection of apartments for your budget and purpose

✔ Current prices directly from the developer

✔ Support of the transaction "turnkey"

✔ Purchase advice for foreigners

✔ Post-transaction support (lease, resale)

📞 Write now to: - get into the pre-registration list - get the layouts and the starting price - fix the best conditions before the official start of sales

✨ Phnom Penh Center. Premium project. Early entrance.

Location on the map

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

You are viewing





