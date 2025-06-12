Residential complex Time Square 9

🌆 Time Square 9 Premium Apartments in the Centre of Phnom Penh – Start of Sales Soon
One of the most anticipated projects in the prestigious BKK1 district
💎 Rare opportunity to enter the project early
📈 High investment potential
📍 Location 1 in the capital of Cambodia
🌍 Suitable for foreigners – clear and transparent model of purchase
⚠️ Sales will start soon. There is a pre-booking (pre-booking) now.
🔥 Key Benefits for the Buyer
✅ Entrance price from $ 1,800 / m2 in the heart of the city
✅ Prestigious district BKK1 - consistently high demand for rent
✅ New architectural project of premium class
✅ Suitable for living, renting and reselling
✅ Early Stage – Best Plans and Conditions
🏡 Suggestions for apartments (reference points)
🔹 1 bedroom Square: from ~57 m2
🔹 2 bedrooms Area: from ~75-90 m2
🔹 3-4 bedrooms / family residences Square enlarged format Price: individually, depending on floor and view
🏙 About the project
• Modern high-rise residential complex
• Architectural concept with elegant character
• Panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts
• Premium Public Spaces
• High standards of construction and management
Infrastructure:
Rooftop-pool with panoramic views
- Sky-lounge / lounge areas
Fitness and Wellness Spaces
- Round-the-clock security and service
- Rest areas for residents
📍 Location - BKK1 area
BKK1 is Phnom Penh’s most prestigious and sought-after district:
• Embassies and international organizations
• Restaurants, cafes, boutiques
• offices, business centres
• International schools and services
• Convenient transport accessibility
📈 It is here that the most liquid rental market in the city is formed.
💼 Investment potential
• Central location with limited supply
• High demand from expats and businesses
• Prospects for value growth during the construction phase
• Suitable for long-term and short-term rentals
🤝 Support is included in the cost of the object:
✔ Selection of apartments for your budget and purpose
✔ Current prices directly from the developer
✔ Support of the transaction "turnkey"
✔ Purchase advice for foreigners
✔ Post-transaction support (lease, resale)
📞 Write now to: - get into the pre-registration list - get the layouts and the starting price - fix the best conditions before the official start of sales
✨ Phnom Penh Center. Premium project. Early entrance.