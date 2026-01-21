Residential complex Kingston Royale

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Welcome to Kingston Royale, a striking new condominium development redefining modern living in central Phnom Penh. Crafted for those who seek a balance of luxury, comfort, and value, this high-rise residence delivers sophisticated urban living without compromising affordability.
Developed by a reputable Cambodian real estate company with a solid portfolio of successful projects, Kingston Royale rises 36 floors and offers 310 intelligently designed units. Choose from two functional layouts to suit your lifestyle: 1-bedroom units starting from 43 sqm, ideal for young professionals or couples, and 2-bedroom units from 65.20 sqm, perfect for families or those needing more space. Each unit is thoughtfully laid out to maximize natural light, comfort, and functionality.
The project is set to complete in 2027.
Kingston Royale elevates everyday living with a full suite of premium amenities. Enjoy a refreshing swim in the rooftop infinity pool overlooking the city skyline, stay fit in the state-of-the-art gym, or unwind in the steam room, sauna, or yoga area. Lush landscaped gardens and a serene sky garden offer peaceful green spaces in the heart of the city. A convenience store on-site and 24/7 security provide added comfort and peace of mind.
Practicality meets convenience with 3 high-speed elevators, 7 levels of car parking, and 2 floors dedicated to motorbike parking, making access effortless. Whether you're buying a home or an investment property, Kingston Royale presents a smart real estate opportunity with reliable after-sales support.
Positioned in one of Phnom Penh’s most vibrant neighborhoods, and offering attractive entry pricing, Kingston Royale is set to become one of the city’s most sought-after addresses.
Location on the map
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
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