Villa Private Waterfront Residences with Timeless Architecture / RAK NB Collection

NB Collection by RAK Properties – Elite Living on the Shores of Mina Al Arab.

Private Waterfront Residences with Timeless Architecture.

4 Bedroom Villas | Handover: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

The NB Collection by RAK Properties is an exclusive residential enclave of ultra-luxury waterfront villas and mansions located in the heart of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. This limited-edition development offers bespoke design, vast interiors, and stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, redefining beachfront elegance in the Northern Emirates.

Crafted for those who demand absolute privacy, space, and architectural sophistication, the NB Collection is the pinnacle of RAK’s luxury evolution — just minutes from the future Wynn Resort & Casino and world-class hospitality.

Prices Starting From:

4 Bedroom Villas ~ 527 m² from 4.225.000€

📆 Payment Plan: Attractive 10/30/60 or tailored options

📅 Handover: Q4 2026

Villa Highlights:

Contemporary architecture with glass façades & waterfront decks.

Private gardens, pools & rooftop lounges (select units).

Expansive living areas, formal dining, and show kitchens.

Ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closets.

Customizable interiors & upgrade packages available.

Optional furniture & smart-home packages.

Community Features:

Direct beachfront & lagoon access.

Private boat docking & marina access.

Resort-style clubhouse, gym & wellness zone.

Landscaped parks & shaded walking trails.

Upscale retail, fine dining & cafés nearby.

Gated access with 24/7 security & concierge.

Prime Location – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

5 min – InterContinental Mina Al Arab

10 min – Wynn Resort & Casino (Opening 2027)

15 min – Al Hamra Mall, Golf Club & Schools

45 min – Dubai via E311 / Emirates Road

Perfect For: