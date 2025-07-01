  1. Realting.com
  4. Villa Private Waterfront Residences with Timeless Architecture / RAK NB Collection

from
$4,94M
BTC
58.7673360
ETH
3 080.2473368
USDT
4 884 684.9111914
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26777
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Mina Al arab

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

NB Collection by RAK Properties – Elite Living on the Shores of Mina Al Arab.

Private Waterfront Residences with Timeless Architecture.

4 Bedroom Villas | Handover: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

The NB Collection by RAK Properties is an exclusive residential enclave of ultra-luxury waterfront villas and mansions located in the heart of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. This limited-edition development offers bespoke design, vast interiors, and stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, redefining beachfront elegance in the Northern Emirates.

Crafted for those who demand absolute privacy, space, and architectural sophistication, the NB Collection is the pinnacle of RAK’s luxury evolution — just minutes from the future Wynn Resort & Casino and world-class hospitality.

Prices Starting From:

  • 4 Bedroom Villas ~ 527 m² from 4.225.000€

📆 Payment Plan: Attractive 10/30/60 or tailored options
📅 Handover: Q4 2026

Villa Highlights:

  • Contemporary architecture with glass façades & waterfront decks.

  • Private gardens, pools & rooftop lounges (select units).

  • Expansive living areas, formal dining, and show kitchens.

  • Ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closets.

  • Customizable interiors & upgrade packages available.

  • Optional furniture & smart-home packages.

Community Features:

  •  Direct beachfront & lagoon access.

  • Private boat docking & marina access.

  • Resort-style clubhouse, gym & wellness zone.

  • Landscaped parks & shaded walking trails.

  • Upscale retail, fine dining & cafés nearby.

  • Gated access with 24/7 security & concierge.

 Prime Location – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • 5 min – InterContinental Mina Al Arab

  • 10 min – Wynn Resort & Casino (Opening 2027)

  • 15 min – Al Hamra Mall, Golf Club & Schools

  • 45 min – Dubai via E311 / Emirates Road

Perfect For:

  • UHNWIs seeking legacy beachfront real estate in the UAE.

  • End-users looking for space, privacy, and prestige.

  • Global investors diversifying into RAK’s luxury coastal sector.

  • Families desiring a resort-like lifestyle with full amenities.

Location on the map

