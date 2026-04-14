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Apartment in a new building Volare

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,000
;
17
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ID: 4047
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

About the complex

Arjan District

A project with a guaranteed return of 8% for 3 years!!! 

Deadline - I 2025

 

Volare – a new residential complex, characterized by its grandeur and monumentality. 

Located in the residential area of Arjan, which is located in Dubailand, the project offers sophistication of its architectural solutions. 

It organically combines majestic design and elegant layouts for special connoisseurs.

 

Impeccable finishes only complement organic apartments, saturating them with a neutral color palette. For decoration, exceptionally high-quality premium materials were used, which emphasize a luxurious lifestyle.

 

Panoramic glazing provides maximum natural light.

Volare – is a whole range of luxurious amenities available to residents:

 

  • Pool
  • Crossroads
  • Boutiques and shops
  • Playground
  • Children's pool
  • Green plantings
  • BBQ area
  • Game room
  • Infinity pool
  • Yoga Studio
  • Cafes and restaurants
  • Cinema
  • Concierge service
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Parking space
  • Park
  • Golf course
  • Garden
  • Sauna and steam room
  • SPA zone
  • Sports grounds
  • Rainforest
  • Fitness center and gym

Residents have access to the developed – infrastructure, everything that is necessary for a comfortable life is located in the immediate vicinity of the residential complex. 

Located in the heart of Dubailand, which is the largest residential, entertainment and tourist area, the Volare residential complex is in demand for investment. The community is popular both among tourists and among expats, which guarantees stable earnings on real estate.

The complex includes:

Studios - from 41.5 m2 - from 163 000 $

1 BED - from 62.9 m2 - from 245 000 $

1 BED Premium - from 68.7 m2 - from 279 000 $

2 BED - from - 109.1 m2 - from 410 000 $

The project has several payment plans to choose from when buying apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages:

  1. Payment 100% + 4% DLD

Annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!   

Guaranteed income starts on day 22 after 100% payment!

   II.    Installment until the end of the project

20% + 4% DLD - down payment

20% - after 5 months

20% - after 10 months

20% - after 15 months

10% - in 20 months

10% - at the time of completion of the project

Guaranteed income of 8% begins after the completion of the project

 

  1. Installment for 2 years after the completion of the project 

Mandatory checkbook!!!

20% + 4% DLD - down payment

1% - monthly for 27 months

10% - after 5 months

10% - after 10 months

9% - at the time of completion of the project

1% - monthly 24 months after completion of construction

  1. Standard payment plan

20% + 4% DLD - down payment

10% - after 5 months

10% - after 10 months

10% - after 15 months

50% at the time of project completion

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.5 – 62.9
Price per m², USD 3,895 – 4,313
Apartment price, USD 179,000 – 245,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 109.0
Price per m², USD 3,761
Apartment price, USD 410,000

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Apartment in a new building Volare
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,000
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