Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE

Binghatti Twilight is a new residential complex that embodies not only modernity, but also a deep philosophy of tranquility and inspiration. The project includes 228 exclusive residences, each of which offers spacious layouts and panoramic windows opening up breathtaking views of the famous Burj Khalifa tower, the picturesque Dubai Creek Harbour area and the dynamic Business Bay. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for purchase. The interiors are made of high-quality, environmentally friendly materials, carefully selected to achieve perfection.

The complex has modern “smart home” systems, which ensure maximum comfort and safety. The entire complex is equipped with a 24-hour video surveillance system and modern security systems, making it one of the safest places to live in the city. The territory of the complex includes a well-equipped fitness room, a swimming pool, on-site shops, office space, and spacious parking spaces. Particular attention is paid to the comfort of pet owners - the project offers an accessible environment for owners and their pets, making it an ideal choice for animal lovers.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Al Jaddaf area and is close to key attractions and transport hubs such as Dubai Mall, Dubai International Airport and future transport links including the metro. Within minutes you can get to the city centre, business meetings and cultural events.