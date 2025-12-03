Residential complex REEF 996

REEF 996 is an innovative residential complex with cooled gardens and premium infrastructure in Dubai Production City.
REEF 996 is the new flagship project from REEF Luxury Developments, created for residents who choose progressive architecture, technology and comfort in the dynamic area of Dubai Production City.
Infrastructure of the complex: infinity pool and luxury terrace for sunbathing, adult swimming pool and children's pool, cooled garden lounges, sunset bar and lounge areas, barbecue, picnic and recreation areas by the pool, cinema and outdoor cinema, children's playground and children's club, climbing wall, yoga studios, Pilates and crossfit, indoor gym and fitness center, treadmiths, walking routes, SPA-salon, beauty salon, 24-salon, video-shop and coffee-shopshops, security, 24-shops and smart rooms.
Location and transport accessibility:
Dubai Marina – 10 minutes
- JBR - 10 minutes.
Mall of the Emirates – 10 minutes
Dubai Miracle Garden – 10 minutes
Palm Jumeirah – 15 minutes
Global Village – 15 minutes
Dubai World Central (DWC) – 15 minutes
Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall – 20 minutes
- DXB Airport - 25 minutes.
