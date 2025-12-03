  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex REEF 996

Residential complex REEF 996

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$195,923
;
34
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33016
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

REEF 996 is an innovative residential complex with cooled gardens and premium infrastructure in Dubai Production City.

REEF 996 is the new flagship project from REEF Luxury Developments, created for residents who choose progressive architecture, technology and comfort in the dynamic area of Dubai Production City.

Infrastructure of the complex: infinity pool and luxury terrace for sunbathing, adult swimming pool and children's pool, cooled garden lounges, sunset bar and lounge areas, barbecue, picnic and recreation areas by the pool, cinema and outdoor cinema, children's playground and children's club, climbing wall, yoga studios, Pilates and crossfit, indoor gym and fitness center, treadmiths, walking routes, SPA-salon, beauty salon, 24-salon, video-shop and coffee-shopshops, security, 24-shops and smart rooms.

Location and transport accessibility:
Dubai Marina – 10 minutes
- JBR - 10 minutes.
Mall of the Emirates – 10 minutes
Dubai Miracle Garden – 10 minutes
Palm Jumeirah – 15 minutes
Global Village – 15 minutes
Dubai World Central (DWC) – 15 minutes
Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall – 20 minutes
- DXB Airport - 25 minutes.

Contact us for advice, up-to-date pricing and a selection of layouts in REEF 996.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise Apex Residence with swimming pools close to large shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$230,223
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,728
Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Imtiaz Cove Edition 6
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$189,438
Residence Aquamarine Beach Residences - SOBHA SINIYA ISLAND
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,962
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$410,959
You are viewing
Residential complex REEF 996
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$195,923
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$270,640
Plunge into the world of modern comfort and innovative design with Laya Courtyard - a residential complex, which gives a new meaning to the concept of urban life. Aesthetics is coupled with functionality here, and smart home technologies ensure maximum convenience and comfort. Thought-out ar…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Show all Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apar…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$287,102
Lucky Oasis Residence by Lucky Aeon is your own oasis of luxury and comfort in the heart of Dubai! This unique residential complex offers the ideal combination of modern design, exceptional amenities and strategic location. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows open impressive vi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications