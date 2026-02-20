Your Invest Home

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer assistance in acquiring real estate in 18 countries, as well as assistance in adapting to the country when moving (residence permit / permanent residence / citizenship, enrolling children in medical institutions, etc.)
Natalia Zaitseva
Real Estate & Investment Advisor in Poland
I work where real estate becomes more than property — it turns into a strategic instrument of capital protection, growth, and long-term stability.
My core market is Poznań — a dynamic, economically resilient city with one o…
20
7
4
LEGER INVEST offers investments in luxury properties worldwide. Our expertise allows us to offer investment opportunities that include several factors such as price, location, size, design, infrastructure, services and economic outlook
Our real estate agency specializes in the sale of houses and apartments in Warsaw and its surroundings. We provide comprehensive services to our clients, always offering qualified advice and choosing the most optimal solutions for them at every stage of the process.
We sell high-quality r…
Starter House is a specialized real estate agency in Warsaw for migrants and entrepreneurs from CIS and Baltic countries. Individual approach. We quickly and profitably select any type of properties: lease, purchase, sale in Warsaw. With a wide offer base, we will promptly find for you a hou…