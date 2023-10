Abu Dhabi, UAE

from €585,232

119–154 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Perla – is a new project of a 13-story residential complex to be built on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The project is being developed by the large development company Reportage Properties. Numerous amenities will be available on the territory of the new residential building: - pools for adults and children; - gym on the roof with beautiful panoramic views; - barbecue sites; - an exquisitely decorated lobby with a rack of concierge; - a bocce playground; - covered parking. The apartment building will be located in a prestigious coastal area, next to parks, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of the LCD is the Yas Bay Waterfront Sports and Entertainment Center with numerous restaurants, a boutique cinema, a central courtyard with a botanical garden and an art gallery. Advantages: The key advantage of the new residential complex will be the opportunity to plunge into the atmosphere of life at the seaside resort, while being in a large metropolis with a wide range of opportunities for business and work. The building will be located next to the promenade, park, school, sports club and children's open area. From the complex you can quickly get to the Abu Dhabi Yas Island hotel with a beach club on the water and the Etihad Arena stadium, where mixed martial arts competitions ( UFC ) are held. Location: Yas Mall - 5.8 km. School - 2.6 km. Bank - 4.5 km. Al-Maktaa Police Museum - 20.6 km. Pharmacy - 7 km. Airport - 9.9 km. Museum of Classical Cars and Antiques - 14.8 km. Sea - 100 m. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!