  3. Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE

Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€434,300
10
About the complex

The project is a place created by internationally renowned designers, which includes a private park, recreation areas, stores, haute cuisine restaurants, residences and luxury hotels.

The apartment complex offers spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments with views of the large green park of 48,000 m2.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 41.7% - 1 down payment
  • 8.3% - 2 payment in advance
  • 8.3% - 3 payment in advance
  • 41.7% - 100% construction.
Facilities and equipment in the house

The residential complex also has water playgrounds, sauna, yoga and meditation areas, jogging track, restaurants and stores, dog park, kindergarten, sports and games areas, activities area, and places for picnic.

Advantages

Interest-free installments until 2027.

0% tax on purchase and sale.

Yield of 10-15% per year from renting.

Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

  • 10 minutes to Business Bay
  • 15 minutes to the Burj Khalifa Skyscraper and the famous Dubai Fountains
  • 1 minute to City Walk shopping mall
  • 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport
  • 50 min from Al Maktoum International Airport
  • 15 minutes from the world's only 7-star hotel Burj Al Arab and La Mer Beach
  • 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach.
