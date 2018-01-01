Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE

The project is a place created by internationally renowned designers, which includes a private park, recreation areas, stores, haute cuisine restaurants, residences and luxury hotels.
The apartment complex offers spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments with views of the large green park of 48,000 m2.
Convenient payment plan:
The residential complex also has water playgrounds, sauna, yoga and meditation areas, jogging track, restaurants and stores, dog park, kindergarten, sports and games areas, activities area, and places for picnic.Advantages
Interest-free installments until 2027.
0% tax on purchase and sale.
Yield of 10-15% per year from renting.
Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).Location and nearby infrastructure
Easy access to popular destinations by car: