  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ümraniye
  4. Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.

Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$340,000
BTC
4.0442323
ETH
211.9755064
USDT
336 152.7319825
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33089
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye
  • Metro
    Yamanevler (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Turkish citizenship by real estate investment!

Avrupa Residence Oryapark from the leading developer of Istanbul Artaş İnşaat Group is a modern format of life, investment and business in one complex.

Pre-Launch!
We're already accepting reservations!
Buy apartments at the lowest prices - before the official start of sales!

  • Apartments 1 + 1 from 340.000 USD
  • Apartments 2 + 1 from 456.000 USD
  • Package of apartments 1+1 & 1+1 - 646.000 USD

The project is located in Umranie district, a few minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center, as well as shopping centers, international schools, hospitals and business centers, making Avrupa Residence Oryapark an ideal choice for both families and professionals.

Nearby the Schiele highway provides quick access to key business and residential areas such as Atashehir, Kadyköy and Usküdar, and the M5 Usküdar-Umranie-Cheköy metro line is located within minutes, giving residents easy access to anywhere in the city.

The project is located on an area of 8.980 m2, the complex consists of 2 blocks, 21 and 31 floors high, a total of 317 apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.

All apartments are rented with a full finish, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards of premium materials.

End of construction: 4th quarter 2026 goals.


Infrastructure:

  • Walking areas
  • Rest areas
  • pool
  • Fitness Center
  • Playground
  • Shops and cafes
  • Covered parking
  • Security 24/7

For more information on this project, please call/write us.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$318,348
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$185,785
Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Sea Pearl Sky complex near the sea.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$123,580
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$343,219
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$160,108
You are viewing
Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$340,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$193,397
We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands. The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Show all Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$192,033
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Family holiday home for sale in Didim. The 2 bedroom duplex  apartment is situated in one of Altinkum’;s most popular complexes, all walled and gated for privacy and security, with great on-site facilities that include a large shared swimming pool, a shallow children’;s section, separated vi…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$268,006
In a popular tourist area, this complex offers different types of flats: standard 1 bedroom, 2 and 5 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
Show all publications