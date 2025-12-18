Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.

Turkish citizenship by real estate investment!

Avrupa Residence Oryapark from the leading developer of Istanbul Artaş İnşaat Group is a modern format of life, investment and business in one complex.

Apartments 1 + 1 from 340.000 USD

Apartments 2 + 1 from 456.000 USD

Package of apartments 1+1 & 1+1 - 646.000 USD

The project is located in Umranie district, a few minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center, as well as shopping centers, international schools, hospitals and business centers, making Avrupa Residence Oryapark an ideal choice for both families and professionals.

Nearby the Schiele highway provides quick access to key business and residential areas such as Atashehir, Kadyköy and Usküdar, and the M5 Usküdar-Umranie-Cheköy metro line is located within minutes, giving residents easy access to anywhere in the city.

The project is located on an area of 8.980 m2, the complex consists of 2 blocks, 21 and 31 floors high, a total of 317 apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.

All apartments are rented with a full finish, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards of premium materials.

End of construction: 4th quarter 2026 goals.



Infrastructure:

Walking areas

Rest areas

pool

Fitness Center

Playground

Shops and cafes

Covered parking

Security 24/7

