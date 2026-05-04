Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.

TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District

This exclusive residential project is located in the rapidly developing Ümraniye district on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, just 5 minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center.

Combining modern living standards with the advantages of central transportation, this project offers an ideal option for investors and families.

Apartments for sale

1+1 apartments (from 95 m2 to 211 m2) from USD 229,000

2+1 apartments (from 117 m2 to 180 m2) from USD 310,000

Citizenship apartment package - two 2+1 apartments and one 2+1 apartment for USD 540,000

Payment plan:

30% down payment!

0% installment plan until completion of construction!

Completion date: Q4 2027

Developed infrastructure of the complex

The Tor Finans City residential complex, built on a land plot with a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of two 12-story modern residential blocks, offering a total of 242 apartments in 1+1 and 2+1 configurations.

The complex features:

Indoor swimming pool

Turkish bath, sauna, and spa area

Pilates room

Children's play areas

Reception and elevator

Pedestrian walkways and relaxation areas

Indoor parking

24-hour security and surveillance cameras

Apartment advantages

Each apartment is designed for comfortable and safe living and is equipped with:

Terrace and balcony

Laundry room and storage room

Central heating system

Smart home system

Air conditioning and blinds

Built-in kitchen appliances

Central satellite system

Heat metering system

Convenient location

The complex is within walking distance of key amenities:

50 m - nearest bus stop

150 m - pharmacy

200 m - park and promenade

500 m - Istanbul Financial Center (IFC)

600 m - Hospital

700 m — Metro Station

1 km — Canpark Shopping Center

3 km — Buyaka Shopping Center

10 km — 15th July Martyrs' Bridge

11 km — Eurasia Tunnel

13.7 km — Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge

28 km — Sabiha Gokcen Airport

Why buy an apartment in TOR Finance City?

Legalization: Suitable for obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship Promising area: Ümraniye is actively developing, with growing demand for housing. Proximity to the financial center: IFC attracts professionals due to high rental demand. Transportation accessibility: Metro, bus stops, and highways are within walking distance. Modern infrastructure: Everything you need is close by. Safety and comfort: 24-hour security, surveillance cameras, and a well-designed environment. Long-term benefits: rising property values ​​in a developing area.

Don't miss your chance to become an apartment owner in TOR Finance City!

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