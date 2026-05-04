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Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$229,000
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ID: 36541
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye
  • Metro
    Ihlamurkuyu (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District

This exclusive residential project is located in the rapidly developing Ümraniye district on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, just 5 minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center.

Combining modern living standards with the advantages of central transportation, this project offers an ideal option for investors and families.

Apartments for sale

  • 1+1 apartments (from 95 m2 to 211 m2) from USD 229,000
  • 2+1 apartments (from 117 m2 to 180 m2) from USD 310,000
  • Citizenship apartment package - two 2+1 apartments and one 2+1 apartment for USD 540,000

Payment plan:

  • 30% down payment!
  • 0% installment plan until completion of construction!

Completion date: Q4 2027

Developed infrastructure of the complex

The Tor Finans City residential complex, built on a land plot with a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of two 12-story modern residential blocks, offering a total of 242 apartments in 1+1 and 2+1 configurations.

The complex features:

  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Turkish bath, sauna, and spa area
  • Pilates room
  • Children's play areas
  • Reception and elevator
  • Pedestrian walkways and relaxation areas
  • Indoor parking
  • 24-hour security and surveillance cameras

Apartment advantages

Each apartment is designed for comfortable and safe living and is equipped with:

  • Terrace and balcony
  • Laundry room and storage room
  • Central heating system
  • Smart home system
  • Air conditioning and blinds
  • Built-in kitchen appliances
  • Central satellite system
  • Heat metering system

Convenient location

The complex is within walking distance of key amenities:

  • 50 m - nearest bus stop
  • 150 m - pharmacy
  • 200 m - park and promenade
  • 500 m - Istanbul Financial Center (IFC)
  • 600 m - Hospital
  • 700 m — Metro Station
  • 1 km — Canpark Shopping Center
  • 3 km — Buyaka Shopping Center
  • 10 km — 15th July Martyrs' Bridge
  • 11 km — Eurasia Tunnel
  • 13.7 km — Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge
  • 28 km — Sabiha Gokcen Airport

Why buy an apartment in TOR Finance City?

  1. Legalization: Suitable for obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship
  2. Promising area: Ümraniye is actively developing, with growing demand for housing.
  3. Proximity to the financial center: IFC attracts professionals due to high rental demand.
  4. Transportation accessibility: Metro, bus stops, and highways are within walking distance.
  5. Modern infrastructure: Everything you need is close by.
  6. Safety and comfort: 24-hour security, surveillance cameras, and a well-designed environment.
  7. Long-term benefits: rising property values ​​in a developing area.

Don't miss your chance to become an apartment owner in TOR Finance City!

Contact us to:

  • Get detailed information about floor plans and prices
  • Schedule an online or in-person viewing
  • Learn about purchase terms and financing options.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey
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Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$229,000
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