Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.

TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District
This exclusive residential project is located in the rapidly developing Ümraniye district on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, just 5 minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center.
Combining modern living standards with the advantages of central transportation, this project offers an ideal option for investors and families.
Apartments for sale
- 1+1 apartments (from 95 m2 to 211 m2) from USD 229,000
- 2+1 apartments (from 117 m2 to 180 m2) from USD 310,000
- Citizenship apartment package - two 2+1 apartments and one 2+1 apartment for USD 540,000
Payment plan:
- 30% down payment!
- 0% installment plan until completion of construction!
Completion date: Q4 2027
Developed infrastructure of the complex
The Tor Finans City residential complex, built on a land plot with a total area of 8,000 m2, consists of two 12-story modern residential blocks, offering a total of 242 apartments in 1+1 and 2+1 configurations.
The complex features:
- Indoor swimming pool
- Turkish bath, sauna, and spa area
- Pilates room
- Children's play areas
- Reception and elevator
- Pedestrian walkways and relaxation areas
- Indoor parking
- 24-hour security and surveillance cameras
Apartment advantages
Each apartment is designed for comfortable and safe living and is equipped with:
- Terrace and balcony
- Laundry room and storage room
- Central heating system
- Smart home system
- Air conditioning and blinds
- Built-in kitchen appliances
- Central satellite system
- Heat metering system
Convenient location
The complex is within walking distance of key amenities:
- 50 m - nearest bus stop
- 150 m - pharmacy
- 200 m - park and promenade
- 500 m - Istanbul Financial Center (IFC)
- 600 m - Hospital
- 700 m — Metro Station
- 1 km — Canpark Shopping Center
- 3 km — Buyaka Shopping Center
- 10 km — 15th July Martyrs' Bridge
- 11 km — Eurasia Tunnel
- 13.7 km — Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge
- 28 km — Sabiha Gokcen Airport
Why buy an apartment in TOR Finance City?
- Legalization: Suitable for obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship
- Promising area: Ümraniye is actively developing, with growing demand for housing.
- Proximity to the financial center: IFC attracts professionals due to high rental demand.
- Transportation accessibility: Metro, bus stops, and highways are within walking distance.
- Modern infrastructure: Everything you need is close by.
- Safety and comfort: 24-hour security, surveillance cameras, and a well-designed environment.
- Long-term benefits: rising property values in a developing area.
Don't miss your chance to become an apartment owner in TOR Finance City!
Contact us to:
- Get detailed information about floor plans and prices
- Schedule an online or in-person viewing
- Learn about purchase terms and financing options.