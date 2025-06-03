Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The project is being built in Lara, one of the most elite locations of Antalya, within walki…
$260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The complex was completed in early 2023 and the monthly rental income of 1 bedroom apartment…
$128,751
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartment is currently one of the most affordable apartments in the region. In terms of …
$77,708
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex is located in the city center right in the heart of Antalya. The complex will be…
$135,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The apartment is within walking distance to all social areas. (School, market, market, bus s…
$88,435
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
This prestigious complex, built in Lara, one of the most elite areas of Antalya, will be com…
$136,554
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The complex was built in 2020 in Antalya / Muratpasha Guzeloba neighborhood. In the complex;…
$108,430
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in Lara, one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya. In terms of …
$105,879
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The apartment is located in Antalya Caglayan Neighborhood. In terms of location, it is 2km a…
$110,544
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
The complex was built in September 2022 in the Lara region, which is considered the most pre…
$117,121
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go