Townhouses for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

3 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies of Antalya and the region…
$363,349
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Built in 2014 by the leading construction companies of the region, the complex consists of 2…
$111,754
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies in the region in 2017 on …
$110,455
