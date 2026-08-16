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Townhouses for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Homes with Private Swimming Pools and Gardens in Bodrum, Turkey These panoramic sea…
$801,619
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on t…
$704,004
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Smart Home System Villas in Award-Winning Project in Bodrum Adabükü The villas within the aw…
$2,27M
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Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Sea view
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