Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Muğla
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with sea view to investing in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Sea v…
€1,95M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Lake and Nature Views Villas with Private Pool in Bodrum Dorttepe The semi-detached villas s…
€608,000
Townhouse in Bodrum, Turkey
Townhouse
Bodrum, Turkey
€326,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Bitez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Bitez, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€345,000

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir