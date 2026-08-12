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Pool Townhouses for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
21
Mediterranean Region
89
Aegean Region
3
Marmara Region
9
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5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Large garden duplex layout 4+1 with a total area of about 170 m2, located on 1…
$389,634
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Design complex 350 m from Cleopatra Beach. Area / beach: Cleopatra…
$408,942
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/20
What you get: The exclusive 3+1 duplex with private garden is a combination of comfort, luxu…
$332,331
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
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3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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