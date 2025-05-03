Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Serik
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for Sale in Serik, Turkey

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Semi-Detached Villa with Private Garden and Pool in Kadriye Located near Belek, Ka…
$338,898
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go