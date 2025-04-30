Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for Sale in Aksu, Turkey

Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$93,697
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$97,537
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
30% down payment and 15 months interest-free installments! The project is located in Aksu/A…
$101,505
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The complex was built in Aksu/Altintas, the investment district of Antalya. Completed in Apr…
$88,491
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex was built in 2020 on a 7,200m2 plot in Antalya/Kundu region. It has an outdoor p…
$91,094
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$124,011
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
The complex was built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the investment district of Antalya. It was completed…
$89,793
