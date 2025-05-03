Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Turkey

Antalya
8
Mediterranean Region
35
Alanya
11
Marmara Region
6
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR WE OFFER INSTALLMENT POSSIBILITY WITH 50% DOWN PAYMENT FOR 6…
$497,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/6
4+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Townhouse
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 184 m²
Townhaus from the developer in Kargydzhak, Alania. Kargydzhak   – The eastern   Alania reg…
$588,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse
Alanya, Turkey
Area 91 m²
We present a unique project of Townhaus in Alanya.   Konakly.   the complex is located in   …
$299,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go