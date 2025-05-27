Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Fethiye
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
On the slope of Mount Babadagh in the village of Ovachik there is a magnificent three-storey…
$655,321
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a stunning villa planning 4+1, which is located in the village of…
$861,605
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Fethiye, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to your attention a unique project of a stunning bungalow located in a quiet and …
$524,257
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Picturesque mountains, wide and beautiful beaches of Oludeniz, fresh mountain air, clean sea…
$656,461
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go