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Townhouses for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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35 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kestel, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,077
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/20
What you get: The exclusive 3+1 duplex with private garden is a combination of comfort, luxu…
$332,331
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
In the prestigious Tepe district of Alanya, a budget villa 3+1 is presented for sale.The are…
$276,163
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$469,920
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$558,030
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/3
In the picturesque Kargicak district of Alanya, a villa of three floors with three bedrooms …
$267,536
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in the most prestigious area of Alanya, Jikjili! A large layout, panoramic wind…
$1,83M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project is located in Alania Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of ​​the sit…
$311,110
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Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Seki, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Seki, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
Our new project is an elite segment in the Kargicak district, the development of which has b…
$145,239
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
In the beautiful area of Alanya Kargicak, a 3+1 villa with French chic and modern technology…
$923,719
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Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Area 292 m²
Floor 3/3
A completely new concept of private ownership, a private villa in 2 floors with a layout of …
$2,09M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
ID AL 2047 DOCL   Area: Alanya, Kargicak   OBJECT FOR DESIGN   Price: from 440,000 EUR   ✅ D…
$435,951
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Spacious apartments in the prestigious area of Tepe…
$695,475
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/10
For rent. For investment What you get: Spacious apartments in the elite complex of Alanya.…
$344,956
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Floor 1/2
In the most picturesque and vibrant area of ​​Alanya, Kargicak, an exclusive project of a co…
$1,45M
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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/4
We are pleased to present you our new project of premium villas. Superb views of the Mediter…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/3
These villas are located in Kargıcak district, the eastern district of Alanya city, located …
$511,241
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Bright two-level duplex with a layout of 2+1 and a total area of 120 m2. The a…
$169,214
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
In the resort town of Alanya, near Incekum beach, construction of a new cottage village of 5…
$726,194
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/3
We are pleased to present our new beautiful villa project as a continuation of the Nefes ser…
$1,74M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
3+1 villas are for sale on the territory of a residential protected complex in the Bektash d…
$580,956
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price on request
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
The project is an exclusive luxury project in Alanya where greenery and comfort meet. The pr…
$341,480
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Luxury apartments with panoramic views of the hills…
$360,479
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
Floor 2/3
In the green district of Kargicak, Alanya is presented for sale villa 5+1.This property is s…
$1,05M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: A new project of luxury townhouses in the most beautiful place of Alanya in th…
$578,635
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/3
We are pleased to present you an exclusive project in the green Kargicak area of ​​Alanya! O…
$471,155
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
In the elite area of ​​Alanya Bektash, on a plot of 4000 m2, construction of a cottage villa…
$685,528
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
In the picturesque and mountainous Kargicak area of Alanya, a 3+1 villa is for sale in a bea…
$830,766
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