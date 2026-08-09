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Townhouses for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

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6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Camyuva, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
$790,644
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3 bedroom townthouse in Camyuva, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey semi-detached villa in a resort village in Kemer, Antalya is suitable for obtai…
$538,810
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The luxurious villa is located in the greenery of Kemer in the Aslanbucak district of Antaly…
$1,80M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a new complex of ultra-modern premium villas in the picturesque…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kemer, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
$755,242
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kemer, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
$379,596
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