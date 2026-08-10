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Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Sincan, Turkey
from
$301,812
We offer full-service apartments with a view of the forest, the lake and the valley. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a roof-top terrace, concierge service, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a sauna and a massage room, a garden, a parking, around…
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TRANIO
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