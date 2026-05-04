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Apartment in a new building In Bakirköy İstanbul with Open City View

Kirmizi Sebboy Sokagi, Turkey
from
$195,000
;
10
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ID: 37927
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2026

Location

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  • Address
    Kirmizi Sebboy Sokagi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Ce La Vi Tower offers a luxury residential project in Zeytinburnu, European Istanbul, featuring 105 apartments in a single 13-floor building with modern design and sea & city view.

Ce La Vi Tower stands out with its strategic location near metro and main roads, plus full facilities including security, parking, and fitness areas, making it ideal for living and investment.

Project Features:

  1. Prime central location in vibrant Zeytinburnu with easy access to key city hubs
  2. Excellent connectivity to public transport including metro, metrobus, and highways
  3. Unique sea and city views enhancing both lifestyle and investment value
  4. Modern architectural design with high-quality construction standards
  5. Wide range of apartment types (1+1 to 3+1) suitable for different needs
  6. Comprehensive social facilities including gym and relaxation areas
  7. Advanced security system with 24/7 surveillance and guarding
  8. Dedicated and well-organized parking spaces for residents
  9. Strong investment potential with high rental demand in the area
  10. Close proximity to schools, hospitals, malls, and daily services

Why invest in this project?

Ce La Vi Tower is a strategic investment opportunity in European Istanbul with strong capital appreciation and rental returns.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Location on the map

Kirmizi Sebboy Sokagi, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building In Bakirköy İstanbul with Open City View
Kirmizi Sebboy Sokagi, Turkey
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$195,000
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