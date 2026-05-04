Apartment in a new building In Bakirköy İstanbul with Open City View

Ce La Vi Tower offers a luxury residential project in Zeytinburnu, European Istanbul, featuring 105 apartments in a single 13-floor building with modern design and sea & city view.

Ce La Vi Tower stands out with its strategic location near metro and main roads, plus full facilities including security, parking, and fitness areas, making it ideal for living and investment.

Project Features:

Prime central location in vibrant Zeytinburnu with easy access to key city hubs Excellent connectivity to public transport including metro, metrobus, and highways Unique sea and city views enhancing both lifestyle and investment value Modern architectural design with high-quality construction standards Wide range of apartment types (1+1 to 3+1) suitable for different needs Comprehensive social facilities including gym and relaxation areas Advanced security system with 24/7 surveillance and guarding Dedicated and well-organized parking spaces for residents Strong investment potential with high rental demand in the area Close proximity to schools, hospitals, malls, and daily services

Why invest in this project?

Ce La Vi Tower is a strategic investment opportunity in European Istanbul with strong capital appreciation and rental returns.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.