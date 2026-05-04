Apartment in a new building In Bakirköy İstanbul with Open City View

Ce La Vi Tower offers a luxury residential project in Zeytinburnu, European Istanbul, featuring 105 apartments in a single 13-floor building with modern design and sea & city view.
Ce La Vi Tower stands out with its strategic location near metro and main roads, plus full facilities including security, parking, and fitness areas, making it ideal for living and investment.
Project Features:
Why invest in this project?
Ce La Vi Tower is a strategic investment opportunity in European Istanbul with strong capital appreciation and rental returns.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.