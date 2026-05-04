Apartment in a new building Next Level İstanbul

Next Level İstanbul is a premier residential and commercial project in Levent – Beşiktaş, Istanbul, ideally located on Büyükdere Street near metro access. It includes 161 residences and 44 offices.

Next Level İstanbul features a unique architectural design with green terraces on all levels, blending urban living with nature. Completion is expected in March 2026, with 5,000 m² of green space.

Top 10 Advantages of the Project