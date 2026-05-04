Apartment in a new building Next Level İstanbul

Next Level İstanbul is a premier residential and commercial project in Levent – Beşiktaş, Istanbul, ideally located on Büyükdere Street near metro access. It includes 161 residences and 44 offices.
Next Level İstanbul features a unique architectural design with green terraces on all levels, blending urban living with nature. Completion is expected in March 2026, with 5,000 m² of green space.
Top 10 Advantages of the Project
Prime central location near metro, buses, and highway
Extensive green spaces: 5,000 m² of gardens and terraces
Innovative design combining horizontal and vertical living
Diverse unit types (loft, terrace, villa, view options)
Extra-high ceilings up to 4.5 m for a spacious feel
Integrated office spaces for remote work convenience
Smart home systems and advanced tech infrastructure
Full social and wellness facilities (spa, pool, gym, kids areas)
Advanced 24/7 security and surveillance systems
Stunning views of Bosphorus and city skyline