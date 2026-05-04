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Apartment in a new building Next Level İstanbul

Besiktas, Turkey
Price on request
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5
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ID: 38238
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas
  • Metro
    Gayrettepe (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Levent (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Nispetiye (~ 700 m)

About the complex

Next Level İstanbul is a premier residential and commercial project in Levent – Beşiktaş, Istanbul, ideally located on Büyükdere Street near metro access. It includes 161 residences and 44 offices.

Next Level İstanbul features a unique architectural design with green terraces on all levels, blending urban living with nature. Completion is expected in March 2026, with 5,000 m² of green space.

 Top 10 Advantages of the Project

  1. Prime central location near metro, buses, and highway

  2. Extensive green spaces: 5,000 m² of gardens and terraces

  3. Innovative design combining horizontal and vertical living

  4. Diverse unit types (loft, terrace, villa, view options)

  5. Extra-high ceilings up to 4.5 m for a spacious feel

  6. Integrated office spaces for remote work convenience

  7. Smart home systems and advanced tech infrastructure

  8. Full social and wellness facilities (spa, pool, gym, kids areas)

  9. Advanced 24/7 security and surveillance systems

  10. Stunning views of Bosphorus and city skyline

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building Next Level İstanbul
Besiktas, Turkey
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