United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2010
On the platform
2 years 10 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
tranio.ru
New buildings
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$952,865
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure Seafood market - 3.3 km Nai Harn Beach - 4.2 km Chalong Pier - 4.9 km Promthep Cape - 6.2 km
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,090
The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea. The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Interior features of the building: American …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Rome close to Downtown, Meydan District 11, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Rome close to Downtown, Meydan District 11, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,948
Samana Rome is a residential complex, consisting of two low-rise towers with 80 apartments, ensuring privacy and quiet atmosphere. There are apartments with 1-2 bedrooms in the project - each of them is equipped with a private swimming pool. The key element of the complex is modern design wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$323,789
The complex consists of 14 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool with a terrace lounge area garden parking Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Lamai Beach is located on the southeastern coast of the island, a few kilometers from Chaweng Beach. It'…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New Belgrove Residence with swimming pools and parks close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Belgrove Residence with swimming pools and parks close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$907,506
Please find hereby the unique opportunity to become a part of the wonderful residential project - Belgrove Residences. The 26-storey building with the refined facade offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The European quality standards and engineering solutions ensure durability and high-scale…
Agency
TRANIO
